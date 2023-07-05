  • Frank Huang (left), chairman of Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing, shakes hands with SBI President Yoshitaka Kitao at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing and investment firm SBI Holdings Inc. are teaming up to build a foundry in Japan to meet growing demand by manufacturers to source chips locally.

SBI will help raise funds for the new venture, which plans to begin with 40-nanometer and 55 nm automotive and industrial chips and produce more advanced 28 nm chips in the medium to long term, according to SBI President Yoshitaka Kitao.

Details on the timing and location of the factory remain undecided, he said at a news conference Wednesday. The world’s leading contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is building a plant in southwest Japan expected to go online as early as next year.

