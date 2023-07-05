Tourists and business travelers to Japan will soon be able to show up with little more than the clothes they’re wearing, thanks to an initiative by Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corp. to offer rental clothing during visits to the island nation.

Describing the initiative as a bid to promote sustainable tourism while offering convenience, the airline said visitors will be able to select apparel based on size and seasonal needs via a website prior to boarding a Japan Airlines-operated flight. The service will run on a trial basis through August 2024.

Japanese airlines, hotels and restaurants are gearing up to receive more travelers now that entry restrictions have been fully lifted and the summer holiday season is beginning. The number of visitors to the country reached 1.9 million in May, almost 70% of pre-pandemic levels compared with the same month in 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.