China’s decision to enact a new law governing the country’s foreign relations last weekend lays the groundwork for a stronger pushback by Beijing in response to measures — including those imposed by the U.S. — that it views as hindering its rise.

The new legislation, which was passed by the country’s top lawmaking body on June 28 and entered into force Saturday, brings together Beijing’s long-standing diplomatic principles and enriches its “legal toolbox” to “more effectively deal with risks and challenges” in the foreign policy arena, according to the Chinese government.

Analysts believe the law is intended to ensure consistency between the Chinese leadership’s thinking and diplomats’ actions on the global stage. But just how actively it will be enforced and how much of a deterrent it will be remains to be seen.