NATO’s members on Tuesday extended the tenure of alliance head Jens Stoltenberg for one year, after struggling to find a replacement in the shadow of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The announcement comes one week ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania that will be dominated by the Western military alliance’s response to the conflict and Ukraine’s push for membership.

“Honoured by NATO allies’ decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024,” Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. “In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever.”