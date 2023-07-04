Taiwan’s Legislative Speaker You Si-kun led a trial run of a ferry service on Tuesday from the island’s eastern county of Yilan to Japan’s westernmost inhabited island of Yonaguni, in a bid to boost tourism and ties between the two sides.

You and his delegation of around 80 people, including some 40 tourism industry representatives, sailed from a port in Suao in Yilan at 9 a.m. and arrived at Yonaguni following a two-hour voyage.

They are expected to meet with Keiji Furuya, who heads a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers dedicated to strengthening Japan-Taiwan relations.