  • Taiwan's Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (left) and others depart Tuesday on a trial run of a ferry service set to run from a port in Suao in Taiwan to Japan's Yonaguni island. | KYODO
Yilan, Taiwan – Taiwan’s Legislative Speaker You Si-kun led a trial run of a ferry service on Tuesday from the island’s eastern county of Yilan to Japan’s westernmost inhabited island of Yonaguni, in a bid to boost tourism and ties between the two sides.

You and his delegation of around 80 people, including some 40 tourism industry representatives, sailed from a port in Suao in Yilan at 9 a.m. and arrived at Yonaguni following a two-hour voyage.

They are expected to meet with Keiji Furuya, who heads a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers dedicated to strengthening Japan-Taiwan relations.

