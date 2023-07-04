Mizuho Financial Group’s securities arm is boosting hiring in the U.S. as it seeks to cement its position among the top 10 stock and bond underwriters in the lucrative market.

The Japanese bank’s U.S. unit plans to recruit more than 100 people for its investment banking and trading business by the end of March next year, according to Yoshiro Hamamoto, chief executive officer of Mizuho Securities.

Now ranked 10th among U.S. equity arrangers ahead of global rivals such as Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings, Mizuho is seeking to be the first Japanese bank to hold a top 10 spot for a full year.