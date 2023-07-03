  • An explosion was reported at a building in Tokyo's Shimbashi district on Monday. | GETTY IMAGES
An explosion was reported at a building in Tokyo on Monday, with smoke rising from the site, according to media reports.

The Tokyo Fire Department is responding after a passerby reported an explosion at around 3:15 p.m. in the Shimbashi district, NHK reported.

The building is located west of JR Shimbashi station.

