Thailand’s parliament is set to convene for the first time since the May election, kicking off the process of government formation by a coalition of pro-democracy parties seeking to end almost a decade of military-backed and pro-royalist rule.

The new members of the 500-member House of Representatives will gather at the parliament at 5 p.m. in Bangkok on Monday. King Maha Vajiralongkorn will address the gathering, which will also be attended by the members of the military-appointed Senate and other dignitaries, according to officials.

The lower chamber is scheduled to elect the speaker and two deputies on July 4, with Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat saying Sunday that his party will reach an agreement on the House leadership with Pheu Thai before the vote. Pheu Thai, the party linked to Thaksin Shinawatra, had publicly expressed its aspiration for the speaker post.