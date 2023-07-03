Hong Kong police on Monday accused eight overseas-based activists of serious national security offenses including foreign collusion and incitement to secession, and offered rewards for information leading to any arrest.

The accused are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok and Finn Lau, former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer and legal scholar Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat, and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi, police told a press conference.

Issuing wanted notices and rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,656) each, police said the assets of the accused would be frozen where possible and they warned the public not to support them financially or face the risk of violating the law.