RIO DE JANEIRO – Down in the polls, the far-right president warned of voter fraud, despite no evidence. After losing, he claimed the vote was rigged. Thousands of his supporters — draped in the national flag and misled by conspiracy theories — then stormed Congress in a bid to overturn the results.
That scenario describes the latest elections in the Western Hemisphere’s largest democracies: the United States and Brazil.
But although the behavior of the two former presidents — Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro — was remarkably similar, the political aftermath has been drastically different.
