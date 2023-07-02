Boycotting a beer, attacking products celebrating the LGBTQ community and criticizing shareholders for promoting diversity: In the face of growing criticism from conservatives, American companies are backtracking on progressive corporate initiatives.

For Bud Light beer, it was a partnership with a transgender influencer that triggered the ire of rightwing consumers, who called for a boycott.

Typically, such a protest has little impact, but this time in-store sales have seen a slump, with Bud Light even losing its position as the best-selling beer in the United States to Modelo Especial in recent weeks, according to Bump Williams Consulting.