New York – Boycotting a beer, attacking products celebrating the LGBTQ community and criticizing shareholders for promoting diversity: In the face of growing criticism from conservatives, American companies are backtracking on progressive corporate initiatives.
For Bud Light beer, it was a partnership with a transgender influencer that triggered the ire of rightwing consumers, who called for a boycott.
Typically, such a protest has little impact, but this time in-store sales have seen a slump, with Bud Light even losing its position as the best-selling beer in the United States to Modelo Especial in recent weeks, according to Bump Williams Consulting.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.