Singapore – Suicides in Singapore rose nearly 26% last year to their highest level in more than two decades, reflecting the “unseen mental distress” in the city-state, according to a local nongovernmental organization.
The suicide rates among young people age 10-29 and elderly people age 70-79 were particularly concerning, the prevention center Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said in its annual press release containing statistics on the issue.
A total of 476 individuals killed themselves in 2022, the highest number of suicides reported since 2000, up from 378 the year before, the SOS release said.
