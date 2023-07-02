Suicides in Singapore rose nearly 26% last year to their highest level in more than two decades, reflecting the “unseen mental distress” in the city-state, according to a local nongovernmental organization.

The suicide rates among young people age 10-29 and elderly people age 70-79 were particularly concerning, the prevention center Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said in its annual press release containing statistics on the issue.

A total of 476 individuals killed themselves in 2022, the highest number of suicides reported since 2000, up from 378 the year before, the SOS release said.