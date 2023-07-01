At least 48 people were killed when a truck lost control and rammed into other vehicles and pedestrians at a busy junction in western Kenya on Friday, police said.

Television images showed scenes of devastation at the site of the crash, with the mangled wreckage of several minibuses and the overturned truck as rescue workers hunted in darkness for people feared trapped.

“So far we can confirm 48 dead and we are suspecting one or two are still trapped under the truck,” local police commander Geoffrey Mayek said after the accident on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru at around 6:30 p.m.