Households and businesses in the Tokyo area on Saturday began a period of power conservation that will last through to August amid forecasts of tight supplies.

The central government issued a request based on the projection that the reserve power capacity rate in the region served by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings in July could drop to 3.1%, slightly above the lowest level for maintaining a stable supply, if a once-in-a-decade level of extreme heat grips the area.

Since electricity demand could swing about 3% from the anticipated level, it is necessary to secure at least a 3% reserve, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.