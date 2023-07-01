Members of the biggest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have been intensifying efforts to select their new leader, a position that’s been unoccupied since the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a year ago.

Many are pushing for the launch of a new leadership in line with the first anniversary of Abe’s death on July 8, fearing that the prolonged absence of a leader may reduce the faction’s influence in the party. Still, the outlook is uncertain.

“We’ve reached a stage where we must decide” who will succeed Abe, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who previously served as head of the faction’s secretariat, said on a radio program Wednesday.