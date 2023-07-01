  • Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog at its headquarters in Tokyo | REUTERS
    Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog at its headquarters in Tokyo | REUTERS

  • Reuters

STOCKHOLM – Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings has extended the acceptance period for its offer to buy Finland’s Rovio Entertainment pending competition agency approvals, the companies said on Friday.

Sega Sammy in April made a €706 million ($770 million) bid for its Nordic peer to bolster its mobile gaming business.

“Certain competition authority approval processes are still pending and will not be completed within the initial offer period,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

KEYWORDS

