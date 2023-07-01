The Netherlands published new export controls that will restrict more of ASML’s chipmaking machines from being sent to China.

The new export-control regulation will force ASML to apply for export licenses for shipment of some advanced deep ultraviolet lithography, or DUV, systems. The measures, which were published in the Dutch official gazette on Friday, will come into effect on Sept. 1, the government said in an emailed statement.

Although the measures don’t specifically mention China or ASML, they are designed to restrict the shipments of three models of the company’s machines to the Asian country, Bloomberg News previously reported. ASML is one of the most important parts of the semiconductor supply chain, with a near-monopoly on the machines that chipmakers need to produce the most advanced chips.