Russians’ support for peace talks with Ukraine has grown after an abortive mutiny led by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the results of a new opinion poll from the independent Levada Center.

The share of respondents backing negotiations increased by eight percentage points to 53% from a month earlier. Following the march by Prigozhin and Wagner fighters toward Moscow over the weekend, the share of those favoring a continuation of fighting fell to 39%, according to the survey, due to be published Friday.

Russians “became scared that the mutiny could lead to bigger setbacks in Ukraine for Russian troops,” Denis Volkov, Levada’s director, said in a phone interview. “And, in general, a lot of people just want this war to be over as soon as possible.”