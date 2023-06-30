  • A local resident speaks with a member of the Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    A local resident speaks with a member of the Wagner group in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

Russians’ support for peace talks with Ukraine has grown after an abortive mutiny led by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to the results of a new opinion poll from the independent Levada Center.

The share of respondents backing negotiations increased by eight percentage points to 53% from a month earlier. Following the march by Prigozhin and Wagner fighters toward Moscow over the weekend, the share of those favoring a continuation of fighting fell to 39%, according to the survey, due to be published Friday.

Russians “became scared that the mutiny could lead to bigger setbacks in Ukraine for Russian troops,” Denis Volkov, Levada’s director, said in a phone interview. “And, in general, a lot of people just want this war to be over as soon as possible.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED