While record wildfires rage in Canada and southern European hot spots such as Spain brace for the worst, a less expected location is also preparing for the ever-growing threat: London.

Britain’s capital was rocked last July when hundreds of fires broke out on a single day following record temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius — in what London’s fire service called its busiest day since World War II.

There were no deaths but more than 40 houses and shops were destroyed in different parts of London after the heat created the conditions for several major grass fires that spread to nearby buildings.