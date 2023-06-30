A Japanese journalist known for his Hong Kong coverage was denied entry into the city on Friday, in what is believed to be a first for a reporter from Japan.
Freelance journalist Yoshiaki Ogawa, 54, attempted to enter Hong Kong after arriving by plane on Thursday evening, but he was taken to a separate room by officials.
Ogawa said that he was made to sign a document acknowledging that he could not enter the city and was sent back to Japan. He said that the officials did not give him a clear reason for denying him entry, only telling him that he could not be granted permission to stay.
