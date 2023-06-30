When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida travels to Brussels for the July 13 EU-Japan Summit, renewable energy and transformation to a green economy will be on the agenda as the two sides move to increase their cooperation.

For Europe, facing disruptions of liquefied natural gas supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the argument for more renewable energy is no longer just about meeting pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to combat global warming — it’s also about keeping the lights on.

“In Europe, we see that our long-term security of supply is in renewable energy,” says EU Ambassador to Japan Jean-Eric Paquet.