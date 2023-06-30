  • Sega's co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi said the company maintains a close relationship with Microsoft but will remain within Sega Sammy Holdings for now. | BLOOMBERG
    Sega's co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi said the company maintains a close relationship with Microsoft but will remain within Sega Sammy Holdings for now. | BLOOMBERG

Sega dismissed speculation it may be the target of buyers, including Microsoft, as the studio behind Sonic The Hedgehog stressed it intends to remain part of a bigger Japanese entertainment conglomerate.

Sega, whose 60-year-old name is synonymous with the beginnings of the video game industry, maintains a close relationship with Xbox-maker Microsoft, but will remain within Sega Sammy Holdings, co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi said.

Sega Sammy’s shares rose to their highest since 2007 this week. Legal filings in the Federal Trade Commission’s suit against Microsoft revealed that the U.S. company considered buying Sega to beef up its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW