Internationally renowned U.S. guitar brand Fender opened a flagship store in Tokyo on Friday, calling it its first anywhere in the world in its 77-year history.
Located in the capital’s Harajuku district, a center of youth fashion, the Fender Flagship Tokyo store spans three floors and a basement and sells guitars in every series the company produces.
The decision to base its flagship store in Japan, with a lineup that includes limited edition guitars only available in the shop, comes as the firm looks to grow in Asia while benefiting from Tokyo’s appeal to international tourists.
