Debris from the tourist submersible destroyed in an implosion that killed the five people aboard was recovered along with presumed human remains and brought ashore on Wednesday for examination, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The shattered remnants of the Titan, destroyed while diving to the wreck of the Titanic, and what were believed to be human remains were carried to port in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, about 400 miles north of the accident site, by the Canadian-flagged vessel Horizon Arctic, according to the Coast Guard.

The evidence will be transported by Coast Guard cutter to a U.S. port for analysis and testing by a marine board of investigation convened this week to conduct a formal inquiry into the loss of the Titan, the agency said.