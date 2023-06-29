Ukrainian police will learn forensic skills from their Japanese counterparts who gained experience identifying bodies after the 2011 quake disaster, Japan’s National Police Agency said Thursday, preparing them for the task of performing autopsies on victims in the war-torn Eastern European nation.

Japanese police, for the first time since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, extended the offer of help to Ukraine, with a total of 10 senior officials from the forensic department of Ukraine’s National Police service expected to arrive in Japan as early as July 10 for a multiple-day stay.

According to Ukraine, there are tens of thousands of unidentified bodies in the country. The country is believe to be accelerating the work to identify the bodies since spring after the work was suspended during the winter snow.