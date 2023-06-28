An armed member of the Ground Self-Defense Force went missing Tuesday night while participating in a drill at an exercise area in Sapporo, prompting police to notify local education authorities to keep their students safe and be on the alert.

After the leading private in his 20s was separated from other members at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, the GSDF suspended the drill to conduct a search. He was found at around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday roughly 2 kilometers away from the exercise area.

He was carrying a gun but was not equipped with live rounds of ammunition.