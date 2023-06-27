  • Fish for sale at a fishmongers shop in south east London. Overproduction in the marine food industry has caused significant environmental damage but other 'stressors' are also impacting the quantity and quality of blue foods. | REUTERS
SINGAPORE – More than 90% of the world’s marine food supplies are at risk from environmental changes such as rising temperatures and pollution, with top producers like China, Norway and the United States facing the biggest threat, new research showed on Monday.

“Blue food” includes more than 2,190 species of fish, shellfish, plants and algae as well as more than 540 species farmed in fresh water, helping sustain 3.2 billion people worldwide.

But not enough is being done to adapt to growing environmental risks, a study published in the Nature Sustainability journal said.

