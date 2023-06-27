The health ministry will allow the sale of emergency contraceptives without prescription on a trial basis from this summer, a major step toward joining dozens of other countries that already allow over-the-counter sales of such drugs at pharmacies.

A ministry panel on Monday approved the sale of so-called morning-after pills through March at pharmacies that have trained pharmacists, private rooms and can be available on weekends, nights and holidays. They must also be able to coordinate with nearby obstetrics and gynecology clinics.

Under current rules, women, including victims of sexual assault, must go to a clinic or hospital for a prescription to obtain an emergency contraceptive, which works best within 72 hours after unprotected intercourse.