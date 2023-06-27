A 37-year-old man on trial for the attempted murder of three people on an Odakyu Line train in Tokyo in 2021 has admitted to stabbing them, but denied there was an intent to murder.

Yusuke Tsushima admitted to the Tokyo District Court that he attacked the people, including a 20-year-old female university student who took three months to recover from her injuries.

The victims also included a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s — they required up to two weeks to recover from their injuries. Tsushima is on trial for attempting to murder these three passengers, among other crimes.