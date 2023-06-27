The Bank of Japan held 53.34% of outstanding Japanese government bonds at the end of March, a record high, after it stepped up buying to keep borrowing costs extremely low, data showed Tuesday.
The BOJ’s bond holdings, excluding those with short-term maturities, came to ¥576.06 trillion ($4 trillion), while total government debt issued was at ¥1,079.96 trillion, according to the central bank.
The BOJ has held more than half of the government’s debt for three straight quarters.
