  • Homes in the village of Suganuma in Toyama Prefecture. A chance to stay in a house in the village is part of Airbnb Japan’s post-pandemic charm offensive as private lodging services see a spike in demand as tourists flock back to Japan. | COURTESY OF SATOSHI NAGARE
    Homes in the village of Suganuma in Toyama Prefecture. A chance to stay in a house in the village is part of Airbnb Japan’s post-pandemic charm offensive as private lodging services see a spike in demand as tourists flock back to Japan. | COURTESY OF SATOSHI NAGARE

Suganuma, Toyama Pref. – With an eye on strengthening its position in the market, Airbnb Japan has launched a campaign that illustrates its shift in strategy — building links with communities outside of the well-beaten tourist pathways and enticing travelers to rural areas seeking an economic boost.

Offering a glimpse of that approach is a location that looks like something out of a fairytale: large thatched-roof wooden homes, a stream rippling through grassy surrounds, birds skimming the tops of trees, dramatic rolling mountains all around. The scene at the World Heritage-listed village of Suganuma in Toyama Prefecture’s Gokayama region is pristine and perfectly preserved.

AirBnb’s connection comes via a home that will open for two guests for a two-night stay in July as part of the company’s “Only on Airbnb” campaign, which takes notable spaces and offers them for low prices or, in this case, free.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW