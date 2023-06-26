In a message sent to the Chunichi Shimbun’s readers’ forum, a 43-year-old woman from Gifu Prefecture raised questions about her left-handed son who doesn’t like his school’s Japanese calligraphy class because he is instructed to write with his right hand.

“This is the age of diversity. Isn’t it up to him to decide which hand he wants to write with?” she asks.

Her son, a fifth-grader, was using his left hand to write with a brush in calligraphy lessons when he was in the third grade, but after his teacher changed in his fourth grade, he was forced to write with his right hand.