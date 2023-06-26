  • Mitsubishi UFJ plans to expand its auto loan business into Indonesia, which boasts Southeast Asia's largest GDP. | BLOOMBERG
    Mitsubishi UFJ plans to expand its auto loan business into Indonesia, which boasts Southeast Asia's largest GDP. | BLOOMBERG

Tokyo/Singapore – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Monday it was buying Indonesian auto loan provider Mandala Multifinance for 7 trillion rupiah (¥67 billion) to deepen its Asian presence and tap consumption growth in emerging markets.

Japanese and other Asian companies have been increasingly looking to build and expand their footprint in Southeast Asia in the hope of capturing an emerging middle class in a region with a population of some 690 million.

The Mandala acquisition will help MUFG expand its auto loan business in Indonesia, which the Japanese bank has built through Adira Dinamika Multi Finance, a car loan unit of MUFG’s Indonesian banking unit, Bank Danamon.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW