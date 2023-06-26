Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Monday it was buying Indonesian auto loan provider Mandala Multifinance for 7 trillion rupiah (¥67 billion) to deepen its Asian presence and tap consumption growth in emerging markets.

Japanese and other Asian companies have been increasingly looking to build and expand their footprint in Southeast Asia in the hope of capturing an emerging middle class in a region with a population of some 690 million.

The Mandala acquisition will help MUFG expand its auto loan business in Indonesia, which the Japanese bank has built through Adira Dinamika Multi Finance, a car loan unit of MUFG’s Indonesian banking unit, Bank Danamon.