  • Students attend a job fair in Hachioji, Tokyo, in May. | KYODO
Companies in Japan are concerned about students’ use of generative artificial intelligence in job applications, a Jiji Press survey has found.

“Accurately grasping students’ personalities from their employment applications created by generative AI would be difficult,” an employee of a major transportation company said.

The questionnaire survey covered around 60 major domestic companies, with responses having been received from 38 of them as of June 14.

