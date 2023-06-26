Companies in Japan are concerned about students’ use of generative artificial intelligence in job applications, a Jiji Press survey has found.
“Accurately grasping students’ personalities from their employment applications created by generative AI would be difficult,” an employee of a major transportation company said.
The questionnaire survey covered around 60 major domestic companies, with responses having been received from 38 of them as of June 14.
