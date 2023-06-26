China has said it supports Russia’s actions to maintain national stability, a day after Moscow defused the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

The brief statement by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, who described the weekend’s events as “Russia’s internal affair,” came after Foreign Minister Qin Gang met in Beijing with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

It expanded on an earlier comment from Beijing that the pair had exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest.