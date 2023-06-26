  • Workers in a vegetable garden in Satkhira, southwestern Bangladesh, part of the Sundarbans forest area. Bangladesh, a river delta nation, is on the front line of climate change. | FABEHA MONIR / THE NEW YORK TIMES
SHYAMNAGAR, Bangladesh – Bangladesh is a land of water. Its silty rivers rush down from the Himalayas, spill into a filigreed maze of ponds, wetlands and tributaries before emptying into the blustery, black Bay of Bengal.

Now, its most profound threat is water, in its many terrible incarnations: drought, deluge, cyclones, saltwater. All are aggravated to varying degrees by climate change, and all are forcing millions of people to do whatever they can to keep their heads above it.

This matters to the rest of the world, because what the 170 million people of this crowded, low-lying delta nation face today is what many of us will face tomorrow.

