  • Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela, holds a banner with her picture in St. Peter's square in December 2011. | REUTERS
    Pietro Orlandi, brother of Emanuela, holds a banner with her picture in St. Peter's square in December 2011. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Vatican City – Pope Francis offered prayers Sunday for the family of a teenager who went missing 40 years ago this week, an intervention her brother hailed as a sign the Vatican was finally engaging seriously with its most famous cold case.

Emanuela Orlandi, the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee, was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22, 1983.

Decades of speculation followed over what happened to her, with suggestions that mobsters, the secret services or a Vatican conspiracy were to blame — theories which sparked a hit Netflix series.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW