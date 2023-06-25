Former U.S. President Donald Trump hardened his position on abortion in a speech to evangelical Christian voters, saying there’s “a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.”

His comments to the Faith and Freedom Coalition — on the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned a 50-year constitutional right to abortion — follow weeks in which Trump has declined to say whether he would sign the 15-week federal ban sought by anti-abortion activists.

The former president didn’t offer specifics on what a federal role would look like, though he made clear in Washington Saturday night he wants to see exceptions for abortions including in cases of rape, incest and for the life of the mother.