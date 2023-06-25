  • Reports of a man holding a knife on a Yamanote Line train led a crowd passengers to evacuate in a panic on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG
    Reports of a man holding a knife on a Yamanote Line train led a crowd passengers to evacuate in a panic on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

  • staff report

A man apparently holding a knife on a Yamanote Line train at JR Shinjuku Station was apprehended by police on Sunday after officers rushed to the scene following an emergency call, media reports said.

When police arrived, a knife was placed on a seat on the train, which had stopped at the station, with no signs that the man had been wielding it, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

The incident led a crowd passengers to evacuate in a panic, causing two men to suffer injuries after falling over, NHK quoted firefighters as saying.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW