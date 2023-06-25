A man apparently holding a knife on a Yamanote Line train at JR Shinjuku Station was apprehended by police on Sunday after officers rushed to the scene following an emergency call, media reports said.

When police arrived, a knife was placed on a seat on the train, which had stopped at the station, with no signs that the man had been wielding it, the Mainichi Shimbun reported.

The incident led a crowd passengers to evacuate in a panic, causing two men to suffer injuries after falling over, NHK quoted firefighters as saying.