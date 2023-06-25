Bone marrow donor registry organizations in Japan, which mediate transplants primarily for leukemia patients, are struggling with sluggish growth in donor registrations.

The number of registered donors stood at about 544,000 at the end of March this year, an increase of only about 6,500 from a year earlier, amid unabated worries about coronavirus infections.

Personnel involved in the drive to solicit registrations are calling on young people to come forward, in an urgent effort driven by the age limit on enrollment.