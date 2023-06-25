A total of 708 people are preparing to run in the next election for the House of Representatives as of Saturday, a Jiji survey shows.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided not to dissolve the Lower House during the ordinary parliament session that ended Wednesday. Meanwhile, the current Lower House lawmakers are set to reach the halfway point in their four-year term in October this year.

Many people speculate that Kishida may dissolve the chamber for a snap election in fall. Political parties are hastily working to decide candidates in preparation for such an election.