Japan will issue new banknotes as early as July next year in their first renewal since 2004, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday, putting the face of Eiichi Shibusawa, known as “the father of Japanese capitalism,” on the new ¥10,000 bill.

The new ¥5,000 note will feature Umeko Tsuda, an educator who pioneered women’s higher education, while the new ¥1,000 note will feature microbiologist Shibasaburo Kitasato, who developed a serum therapy for tetanus.

The backs of the three banknotes will feature images of the Tokyo Station building, wisteria and a work of Mount Fuji by ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai, respectively. They will include holograms to prevent forgery.