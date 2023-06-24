Former Japanese lawmaker and YouTuber GaaSyy was served with a fresh arrest warrant Saturday for alleged online intimidation of individuals who filed criminal complaints against him, including a celebrity.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, is suspected of intimidating Go Ayano, 41, and jewelry designer Kimio Fukutani, 47, on Instagram and the Twitcasting livestreaming service in February, police said.

GaaSyy, who was a House of Councillors lawmaker at the time, allegedly said, "Think how critically damaging it would be for a celebrity to come to a trial," and, "Doing this will make it hard for your wife and children to lead their lives," according to the police.