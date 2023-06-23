Digital minister Taro Kono is eager to promote the active use of generative artificial intelligence by central government staffers, expecting “a big benefit” from it.

The use of AI will provide “a great benefit at central government workplaces as long as learning data is handled carefully,” Kono said in a recent interview.

Kono said office work would be done far more easily by utilizing AI, which can automatically generate texts and images. For example, by inputting the full text of a government white paper into an AI-powered program, officials would be able to easily create a summary or presentation slides, Kono said.