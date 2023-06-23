Fast-fashion giant Shein is seeking more warehouse space in Mexico as it expands e-commerce operations in the country, part of the company’s budding plans to gain a bigger foothold in Latin America, said three people familiar with the project.

The Singapore-based retailer that was founded in China is also expanding its manufacturing network in Brazil, and Reuters reported last month it plans to open a factory in Mexico.

Shein’s growing presence in Mexico comes as the company faces opposition in the United States, where some lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill to eliminate a tariff exemption used by e-commerce companies that ship low-cost goods from China directly to buyers.