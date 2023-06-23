The Financial Services Agency on Friday issued business improvement orders to three financial institutions — Chiba Bank and its subsidiary Chibagin Securities, as well as Musashino Bank — over sales of structured bonds, a risky financial product.

The agency judged that their practices, such as recommending purchases of structured bonds by highlighting high yields without confirming whether customers had investment experience, were problematic in terms of customer protection.

In August last year, the FSA announced a plan to examine how structured bonds were sold by financial institutions after a number of customer issues came to light linked to the high-risk, high-return financial product in which derivatives are embedded.