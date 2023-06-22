  • People gather in public to listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show, 'Mann Ki Baat,' in Mumbai on April 30. | ATUL LOKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    People gather in public to listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show, "Mann Ki Baat,” in Mumbai on April 30. | ATUL LOKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES

NEW DELHI – Once a month, India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, walks into a studio set up at his government bungalow and takes his seat behind a microphone. The air conditioning is switched off to quiet its hum. Thick curtains maintain the room’s silence even from Modi’s favorite peacocks in the garden outside.

Then the prime minister begins his radio show, for which he has recorded more than 100 episodes, with a usual greeting in Hindi: “My dear countrymen, hello!”

What follows — about 30 minutes of Modi playing on-air host to the world’s most populous nation — is one way he has made himself intimately omnipresent across India’s vastness, exerting a hold on the national imagination that seems impervious to criticism of his government’s erosion of India’s democratic norms.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW