The education ministry plans to implement new guidelines allowing elementary, junior high and high schools limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to help formulate ideas to facilitate classroom discussions, among other uses, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

However, the draft guidelines say generative AI should not be used in exams that measure students’ academic performance or be used freely by students without them knowing the tendencies and limitations of the technology.

It also said its use to create poems or haiku or in artistic activities without careful consideration is inappropriate.