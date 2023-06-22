Emperor Naruhito visited Borobudur temple, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site in central Java, on Thursday, the sixth day of his official goodwill visit to Indonesia.

The emperor, clad in a traditional batik-dyed shirt, climbed the stairs of the pyramid-shaped Buddhist temple in the suburb of Yogyakarta, the ancient city on Java Island.

The emperor said he was very happy to come to Borobudur and that he had long wished to visit.