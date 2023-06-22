About 32% of university students polled in Japan said they have used the artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT chatbot, with many saying it enhances their thinking abilities, according to a recent survey by a Japanese research group.

ChatGPT was used the most by students in the departments of science, technology and agriculture, at 45.5% overall, and far more by men, at 44.8%, than women, at 27.1%, the online survey found.

Carried out between May 24 and June 2, the survey received responses from 4,000 students enrolled in universities across the nation. It was conducted amid growing worries that the use of ChatGPT could hurt students’ critical thinking skills and creativity.